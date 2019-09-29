Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was shot by a suspect in the Edenwald section of the Bronx early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on East 229th Street near the corner of Laconia Avenue.
The officer was taken in a police vehicle to Jacobi Hospital. The condition of the officer has not currently been reported.
Investigators say the shooting suspect was taken by ambulance by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
Due to police activity, please avoid the area of E. 229th street and Laconia Avenue in the Bronx. Expect heavy police presence and traffic in the area. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Wt3ol5n9fl
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019
Stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.