NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was shot by a suspect in the Edenwald section of the Bronx early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on East 229th Street near the corner of Laconia Avenue.

The officer was taken in a police vehicle to Jacobi Hospital. The condition of the officer has not currently been reported.

Investigators say the shooting suspect was taken by ambulance by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.

