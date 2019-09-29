



— Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered flags be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

Mulkeen was fatally shot during a struggle with a suspect after a foot chase. He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

MORE DETAILS — ‘We Lost A Hero’: NYPD Officer Killed By Gunman In The Bronx, Suspect Shot Dead

“We lost a hero by every measure, we lost a hero,” de Blasio said. “This family needs our support. It’s very painful in every way, but to think that their son made this choice and now has given his life. We have to be there for him.”

Last night we lost someone who was by every measure a hero. NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen dedicated nearly seven years of his life to protecting the city he loved. Please join me in keeping his family, friends and brothers and sisters in uniform in your prayers today. https://t.co/oaB4U3haIL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 29, 2019

Police say 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen was a nearly 7-year veteran of the NYPD serving with the anti-crime unit in the 47th Precinct.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer also ordered flags be lowered at county facilities, saying in a statement that Mulkeen was a Yorktown Heights native.

“At this time, we as a County, offer our sympathy and support to his family,” the statement said in part.

Fordham University said Mulkeen was an alumnus and had recently joined his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.

.@FordhamTFXC Mourns Loss of Alumnus Brian Mulkeen https://t.co/PNGE5TjUjx — Fordham Athletics (@FordhamRams) September 29, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the tragic loss of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning in The Bronx. At 33, Officer Mulkeen was taken far, far too early from his family and from the city he sacrificed everything to protect. He is the embodiment of bravery and a true New York hero. On behalf of the New York family, I extend my deepest sympathies to Officer Mulkeen’s family and loved ones during this excruciatingly painful period and I ask all New Yorkers to keep them in their prayers.”

“We ask the churches and synagogues and mosques to open their doors today and allow our citizens to come in and realize that they’re allowed to worship in freedom because of police officers like Brian,” said Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch. “We ask them in part of their sermon today to ask their folks in those pews, the citizens of this city to bow their heads and think about a family upstairs that can’t pick their head up because they’re so grief-stricken.

“We stand in solidarity with our NYPD brothers and sisters as we mourn the loss of Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed in the line of duty this morning. Officer Mulkeen will be remembered as a hero, who died protecting the safety of this great city and fighting violence the community that he called home. On behalf of all of the members of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, we offer our sincerest condolences to Officer Mulkeen’s loved ones. His courage, service, and sacrifice will be remembered by us all,” said Gerard Fitzgerald, President, FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed this morning while on patrol in the Bronx. Officer Mulkeen will forever be remembered as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting crime and making the City of New York a safer place for its residents. Officer Mulkeen will never be forgotten, and police officers everywhere stand together in mourning his loss,” said Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, said they are donating $25,000 to Mulkeen’s family.