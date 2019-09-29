Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands flooded the streets of New York City on Sunday morning for the annual Tunnel To Towers 5K run and walk.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands flooded the streets of New York City on Sunday morning for the annual Tunnel To Towers 5K run and walk.
The event honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed on 9/11.
The 5K started in Brooklyn and ended at the World Trade Center site.
It follows the route Siller took when he ran in full gear through the Battery Tunnel, which was closed to traffic, to help save lives at Ground Zero.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation helps build mortgage-free smart homes for injured military veterans and the families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.