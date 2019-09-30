'FRIENDLY FIRE'NYPD Confirms Officer Brian Mulkeen Was Killed By Rounds Fired By Fellow Police
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find the person accused of seriously injuring a 71-year-old woman.

Police are trying to find an individual accused of punching a 71-year-old woman in the face in Brooklyn on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 71-year-old woman was walking down New York Avenue near Lincoln Road when an unknown male individual approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The individual then ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are trying to find an individual accused of punching a 71-year-old woman in the face in Brooklyn on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

She suffered a broken jaw and needed to get stitches for cuts to her mouth.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply