



— Police are trying to find the person accused of seriously injuring a 71-year-old woman.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 71-year-old woman was walking down New York Avenue near Lincoln Road when an unknown male individual approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The individual then ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

She suffered a broken jaw and needed to get stitches for cuts to her mouth.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.