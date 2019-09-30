



— It’s been one year since the fateful hike that killed a young Suffolk County Boy Scout.

Monday, fellow scouts went for another hike in his memory.

Clutching his son’s framed photo, John McMorris, the father of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris, led the memorial hike on the tragic on-year anniversary of the Boy Scout‘s death.

“We’re hiking in honor of Andrew and his life and coming together as a scouting family and a community. And we’re just really coming together just to heal today on a very difficult day,” McMorris told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Family, friends and scouts from across Long Island, healing and grieving, following Andrew’s last footsteps in unity.

“It’s called ‘Finish the Hike,’ so we are hiking the 10 miles that they would have done that day,” said Boy Scouts of America Troop Leader Brad Schlossberg. “It’s emotional for them too, especially the ones that were in his troop.”

On Sept. 30, 2018, Troop 161 was in the midst of a 10-mile hike when an accused drunk driver swerved into the Scouts as they marched with the leaders on the shoulder of a Manorville Road. Andrew McMorris was killed.

“The first mile of the hike goes right past where the crash actually happened,” said Bobby Rabbitt, with the Boy Scouts. “We did ask anyone who was hiking if they want to bring a small token and leave it there. They could observe a moment of silence as they passed by.”

The day-long memorial hike brought comfort and solace to Andrew’s mother, Alisa, and father.

The Andrew McMorris Foundation is set up at Shoreham Wading River High School, raising funds for a scholarship and a new lodge named for Andrew at the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp.

“Heartbreaking, as a scout leader, as a mother. You can’t even imagine what that poor family is going through,” said Boy Scouts Troop Leader Lisa Schlossberg.

The trial for the man charged with running down the scout is set to begin in October. Prosecutors say Thomas Murphy was drunk when he drove away from a golf course and plowed into the five children.

But now, say those who loved Andrew, is the time to celebrate his remarkable life and legacy, the passion the scout shared and dreams of becoming a pilot.

The scouting memorial continues Monday night at the Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead to help fund scholarships in Andrew’s name.