



— Some college athletes may soon be able to make money off their names, image and likeness after a controversial new bill was signed Monday in California

The new law will allow students at public and private universities across the state to hire agents and earn money from endorsements just like professional athletes.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association, however, is anything but pleased and had asked lawmakers to veto the bill. They claim it will blur lines between college and professional athletes and give California universities an unfair recruiting advantage, which could prompt the organization to bar them from competition.

Glenn Gerstner, an associate professor of sports management at St. John’s University in Queens, told CBS2’s Reena Roy that the NCAA “likes the system the way it is.”

“It provides maximum benefits to administrators and coaches,” he said. “California is the first state that’s decided we understand that you have your own rules, however we are going to pass laws that are going to supersede your rules.”

Gerstner says the new law could create a domino effect.

“This is not just going to stay in the state of California,” he said. “I think it’s a fundamental change.”

Some St. John’s students CBS2 spoke to are all for the new law.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students ’cause now they can prepare themselves for, like, when they’re out of college,” Krist Sokoli said.

“It’s about time something like this should happen,” Preston Torres said. “I think it gives them the opportunity just to invest in themselves. They can market themselves outward.”

For more information about California’s new law, visit CBSLosAngeles.com.