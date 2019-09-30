TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The manhunt continues for a man caught on camera stealing a car with an 8-year-old child inside.
The little girl was dropped off unharmed in West Islip. But police believe the suspect could now be in New York City.
Surveillance video shows the man drive a red van into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Bayshore Road early Friday morning. Police said the van had been stolen from the Bronx.
The suspect then hops into a white Acura just a few spaces away. He drives off, unbeknownst to him, with the little girl in the backseat.
The man eventually dropped her off at a bagel shop just a few minutes away.
“She wasn’t communicating, and I didn’t know if it was because she was scared. But I don’t know, it seemed like she couldn’t speak,” said Billy Roth, who owns West Islip Hot Bagels. “We just made her feel comfortable, we offered her something to eat, something to drink – She turned it down – and we brought her a chair to sit on. She seemed OK, and we immediately called the police.”
Police believe he then drove the stolen car to the Bronx.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.