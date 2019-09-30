



The little girl was dropped off unharmed in West Islip. But police believe the suspect could now be in New York City.

Surveillance video shows the man drive a red van into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Bayshore Road early Friday morning. Police said the van had been stolen from the Bronx.

The suspect then hops into a white Acura just a few spaces away. He drives off, unbeknownst to him, with the little girl in the backseat.

The man eventually dropped her off at a bagel shop just a few minutes away.

“She wasn’t communicating, and I didn’t know if it was because she was scared. But I don’t know, it seemed like she couldn’t speak,” said Billy Roth, who owns West Islip Hot Bagels. “We just made her feel comfortable, we offered her something to eat, something to drink – She turned it down – and we brought her a chair to sit on. She seemed OK, and we immediately called the police.”

Police believe he then drove the stolen car to the Bronx.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.