Connecticut, Stafford

STAFFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut state police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a home and kidnapping.

Police were called Sunday around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Tetrault Road in Stafford, Conn., on reports of assault and kidnapping.

Authorities later found 25-year-old Juan Serrano of Hartford driving around with the victim.

Serrano was then arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with home invasion, assault and unlawful restraint.

Serrano is expected to appear before a judge on Monday.

