



— There’s a gag order in place in the case of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos

But it didn’t stop her estranged husband from talking to a news outlet in Greece.

Fotis Dulos‘ comments about Jennifer’s psychological state raise another question — did the interview violate the judge’s order?

The interview appeared in Proto Thema, a news weekly and website in Athens, the Greek city where Fotis Dulos was raised. He told editor Dionisis Thanasoulas his marriage to Jennifer started breaking down in 2010.

MORE: “We Miss Her More Than Words Can Say”: Family Marks 51st Birthday Of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos

“Jennifer gradually began to take me out of her life and become increasingly distant, a hermit,” Fotis Dulos said. “I’m sorry to say it but Jennifer was suffering from serious psychological problems that I didn’t immediately understand.”

CBS2’s Tony Aiello video-chatted with editor Thanasoulas from his office in Greece.

“He was a very stressed man. But okay, on the other side I would say that he was, somehow, peaceful, because he was out of jail,” Thanasoulas said. “He was calm. He couldn’t answer all the questions. He spoke with his lawyer several times.”

Defense attorney Norm Pattis has been fighting a gag order in the case, which prohibits the parties from commenting on “the character… of a party, victim, or witness.”

MORE: Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband Of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos, Pleads Not Guilty To New Charge

However, Pattis told Aiello that Fotis Dulos’ comment that Jennifer was “suffering from serious psychological problems” is not a violation, adding, “The bar simply applies to prejudicial pretrial publicity about specific topics. The interview violates no order.”

Fotis Dulos will be back in court in Stamford on Friday, and it’s not clear if the state’s attorney will argue he violated the gag order.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing for more than four months.

For now, Fotis Dulos is charged only with disposing of evidence stained with Jennifer’s blood.

Fotis Dulos also told the Greek media outlet he is receiving support from family and friends. The couple’s five children are in the custody of Jennifer’s mother.