NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the theft of more than a quarter of a million dollars from JFK Airport.
Emmanuel Okon is accused of being a getaway driver in the heist.
Okon is an alleged accomplice of Delta ramp employee Quincy Thorpe.
Thorpe is suspected of taking a bag containing $258,205 in cash that was supposed to be on a flight bound for Miami.
The bag was discovered missing when the plane arrived in Florida.
It’s unclear if the cash has been recovered.