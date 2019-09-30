'FRIENDLY FIRE'NYPD Confirms Officer Brian Mulkeen Was Killed By Rounds Fired By Fellow Police
Filed Under:Airport heist, JFK Airport, Local TV, Money Stolen, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the theft of more than a quarter of a million dollars from JFK Airport.

Emmanuel Okon is accused of being a getaway driver in the heist.

Okon is an alleged accomplice of Delta ramp employee Quincy Thorpe.

Thorpe is suspected of taking a bag containing $258,205 in cash that was supposed to be on a flight bound for Miami.

The bag was discovered missing when the plane arrived in Florida.

It’s unclear if the cash has been recovered.

