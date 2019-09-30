Comments
SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island nurse is on a mission to help children in Haiti get the nutritious food they need.
SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island nurse is on a mission to help children in Haiti get the nutritious food they need.
Nina Ng is the assistant director of nursing at Syosset Hospital.
She says a volunteer trip to Haiti in 2012 changed her life when she connected with an orphanage on the island.
Ng is planning a trip to Haiti within the next several weeks, and she’s bringing food for the children.
She says the orphans usually eat carbohydrates like rice, cereal and pasta to make them feel full.
“The fact that they lack certain nutrition stunts their growth, so what we are trying to provide for them is a more steady influx of fruits, vegetables and meats so that they can grow like healthy children,” Ng said.
She’s also arranging shipments of food for the orphans.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support her: gofundme.com/f/passionprojecthaiti