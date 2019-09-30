Comments
We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with temperatures running about 10° cooler than yesterday. Expect highs right around normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tonight’s looking mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower or some drizzle, but mainly off to our north and west. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 60s.
Tomorrow will start off with some clouds, but we’ll see some brightening throughout the course of the day. It will be warmer, as well, with highs well into the 70s.
As for Wednesday, we’re in for a big warm up with highs approaching 90°!