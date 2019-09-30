Comments
UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says 48-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez, of Ridgefield Park, met a 14-year-old girl while attending a Union City church festival.
Hernandez and the teen exchanged phone numbers, and later that evening, Hernandez asked her to meet up with him again.
According to officials, Hernandez and the teen then went into a building on 14th Street, where Hernandez allegedly assaulted her.
The victim’s mother called Union City Police to report what had happened Sunday evening, and Hernandez was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday.
Hernandez is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, luring and enticing a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.