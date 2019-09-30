'FRIENDLY FIRE'NYPD Confirms Officer Brian Mulkeen Was Killed By Rounds Fired By Fellow Police
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person died after a shooting in East Harlem on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Taft Houses at East 115th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were shot.

The 24-year-old victim died.

The 21-year-old victim was hit in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say the gunman took off running.

