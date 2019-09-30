Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person died after a shooting in East Harlem on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the Taft Houses at East 115th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Investigators say a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were shot.
The 24-year-old victim died.
The 21-year-old victim was hit in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police say the gunman took off running.