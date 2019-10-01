Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a man accused of stabbing a pharmacy worker earlier this year in Brooklyn.
Police said the man walked into Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy on Flatlands Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. on August 12 and demanded money and prescription drugs.
He allegedly stabbed the 46-year-old employee several times in the back and slashed him on the left arm before taking off empty-handed.
The worker was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.