NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a stranger randomly stabbed a woman in the neck Monday in Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights.
The 40-year-old victim said she was walking near Margaret Corbin Drive when a man put his hand over her mouth and stabbed her.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and was expected to survive.
She told police she did not know her attacker.
The park houses the Cloisters and the borough’s largest dog run, making it a place many people visit every day.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
