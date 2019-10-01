NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed during Tuesday morning commute at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. inside the East 18th Street station at East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Bronx subway station closed after a man was stabbed just after 9 this morning. He IS expected to aurvive, the suspect is in custody. Tune to @CBSNewYork for more. pic.twitter.com/RaxC7eXW1j — Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) October 1, 2019

The suspect was taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

Police said the men got into a fight before the stabbing.

