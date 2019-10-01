CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Tara Jakeway, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed during Tuesday morning commute at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. inside the East 18th Street station at East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

Police said the men got into a fight before the stabbing.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply