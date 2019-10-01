



measles warning has been issued in Putnam County.

Health officials say they have a confirmed a case of measles and others may have been exposed.

The patient visited Route 52 Laundromat in Carmel and the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God Church in Mahopac in late September.

“Anyone in the laundromat at 184 Route 52 in Carmel on Saturday, Sept. 21, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. who develops symptoms before Saturday, Oct. 12, should call the PCDOH as soon as possible to understand their possible risk and what action to take,” the Putnam County Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday.

“Anyone who attended church service at the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God at 1050 Route 6 in Mahopac on Sunday, Sept. 22, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or the celebration afterwards from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and develops symptoms before Sunday, Oct. 13, should also call the health department as soon as possible.”