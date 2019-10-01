



A New Jersey man was sent to the hospital after being attacked by his cow.

According to police in Hackettstown, the 18-year-old was trying to load his livestock into a stall but the ill-tempered cattle wasn’t having any of it Tuesday morning.

“The cow pushed back and charged at him. The man then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp,” Sgt. Darren Tynan reported.

The teen from nearby Independence Township in New Jersey was taken to Morristown Medical Center with both head and facial injuries.

“Angus cows can have a little attitude sometimes,” Mike Toretta, manager of the Hackettstown Livestock Auction told the Morristown Daily Record.

“You don’t want to see it, but this cow just didn’t read the book,” Toretta added about the teen’s 1,200-pound attacker.

The young rancher was reportedly awake and alert when first responders arrived. He’s expected to recover from his injuries.