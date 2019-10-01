Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City’s poverty rate has reached a historic low.
New federal data places the city’s 2018 poverty rate at 17.3%.
That’s the lowest rate New York has seen since the 1970s based on estimates projected from the census.
Unemployment in the city has also dropped, reaching just 4.1%, the lowest rate since the data was made available.
De Blasio credits part of the changes to measures like raising the minimum wage, universal pre-K, and paid safe and sick leave.