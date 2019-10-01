Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager from New York has been missing for two months.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 16-year-old Miracle Glover hasn’t been seen since July 15.
Authorities believe she may be somewhere in Brooklyn.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
The center says they’re hoping to generate some new information about her whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Miracle or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the NYPD at 1-212-694-7781.