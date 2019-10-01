



It’s looking a little brighter out there this afternoon under partly sunny skies. And thanks to a push out of the south and west, we’ll see our temps climb into the upper 70s to nearly 80°.

It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures running a little warmer than last night. As for our low temp, it will be right around 70°.

Tomorrow’s looking unseasonably warm and humid ahead of our cold front; temperatures are expected to spike well into 80s with even the 90s in reach for some. This will put a handful of record highs in jeopardy, so we’ll be watching those thermometers closely. Outside of the heat, expect a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day.

We then turn things around dramatically into your Thursday: just the 60s!