



There was a big announcement from the city of Newark Tuesday. It will be getting millions of dollars from the Port Authority as officials try to get a hold of the lead water emergency

There’s one catch however, it turns out some of that money may be coming directly from commuters’ pockets.

The ongoing issue of lead in some Newark water is nothing new, but the announcement from top city officials comes as a frustrating surprise to many commuters in both New York and New Jersey.

“Do you think it’s fair?” CBS2’s Reena Roy asked.

“It’s definitely not fair,” one commuter replied.

The Port Authority will now be giving $5 million yearly to Newark, in addition to the annual $110 million Newark already gets from the agency.

Mayor Ras Baraka says the new funds are not directly tied to the recent water crisis, but with them, he’s hoping to pay off a $120 million loan the city is currently using to replace thousands of lead service pipes affecting the drinking water.

“Once the deal is done, it becomes our money we can do whatever we want with it, so we are electing to use it towards debt service,” Mayor Baraka said.

“We’re going to use as much of it as we can if not all of it towards debt service.”

A major detail left out of the announcement is where the Port Authority is getting all that money?

CBS2 asked the mayor – he had no idea. Agency officials did not show up for that announcement.

“I don’t know. I know Port Authority has a lot of money. I don’t know where else they’re gonna get it from,” Baraka added.

It turns out some of it will be coming right from people’s pockets when they pay bridge and tunnel tolls and fares. CBS2 reached a Port Authority spokesperson by phone who says that’s how its revenue is generated along with facility fees at airports and seaports.

While some say it’s worth it in the long run, “right now it’s all hands on deck, red lights flashing, need to handle that,” Newark resident Todd Franklin said.

Most people CBS2 spoke to are not happy, especially with more toll increases already planned in the near future.

“We need someone to champion the common person on his or her way to work,” Louise Castronova argued.

“Of course I’m not happy about it because everything is so expensive,” Melissa De La Cruz added.

“I think this is Newark’s issue to fix and it shouldn’t be the taxpayers who are suffering.”

The Port Authority will start paying the city that extra $5 million annually starting next year and running all the way until 2050.

Newark is holding a town hall to update residents on the water emergency.

It will take place Wednesday night, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

The town hall is free, but you need tickets to enter.

To get a ticket, the public must contact Michelle Morgan-Truvillion at 973-558-7027 or email truvillionm@ci.newark.nj.us.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.