



The All-Star first baseman will donate the cleats he wore during last month’s game on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The custom shoes were painted red, white and blue with the words, “never forget.”

Alonso said he went around the Mets locker room and collected each teammate’s size and preferred brand.

“I’m really happy that we kind of banded together here in the clubhouse and made something cool happen,” he told reporters.

The cleats were just the latest in his efforts to help those impacted by the attacks. After winning the All-Star Home Run Derby in July, Alonso donated $50,000 of his $1 million prize to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The shoes are expected to go in the museum’s permanent collection.

