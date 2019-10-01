NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A registered sex offender has been arrested in the Bronx, accused of allegedly holding a 15-year-old boy in his apartment to perform sex acts and video tape the encounter.

Police sources tell CBS2 Michael Barreto has been charged with sex offenses and child endangerment after officers executed a search warrant of the 31-year-old’s apartment.

Authorities say they were following a missing person’s report for the teen, which started in Manhattan and eventually led them to Barreto and the missing child.

Sources tell CBS2 they found pictures and videos of the teen on Barreto’s phone and computer when he was arrested Tuesday morning.

Investigators added that the 15-year-old told officers he initially met the sex offender two years ago while he was selling candy.

The two had met at least twice before Tuesday’s arrest, including one incident where the boy was allegedly sexually assaulted on video.

