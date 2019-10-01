NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video sucker punching a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk.
Investigators believe the attack, which happened in broad daylight, was random and unprovoked.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 71-year-old victim and punch her in the face, knocking her unconscious.
It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 around New York Avenue and Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Police said the woman didn’t know what happened when she woke up at Kings County Hospital with a broken jaw and needed stitches around her mouth.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea posted the video on Twitter, calling on the public to provide tips.
Investigators believe the suspect is emotionally disturbed. They’re hoping to find him before something like this happens again.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.