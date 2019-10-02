



A New Jersey animal refuge is desperately looking to find a loving home for dying dog to spend her final days in peace and comfort.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge posted on Facebook, hoping to find a kind family that can take care of seven-year-old Autumn.

The Rottweiler had spent her entire life outdoors before her former owners surrendered her to a kill-shelter.

According to RBARI, the dog’s former owners said they didn’t have time for her anymore and she had developed a limp.

Workers at the New Jersey animal refuge stepped after the Autumn’s limp worsened and she began to lose weight. RBARI took the dog from the kill-shelter and got her leg examined – the diagnosis was unfortunately bone cancer which was spreading to her chest.

“Autumn has only weeks to live. She has been put on pain medication, and is searching urgently for a loving hospice home to live out her days,” the refuge posted on Facebook on Sept. 27.

“Until then, Autumn will be loved and spoiled in the front office at RBARI where she is content and comfortable.”

The New Jersey staff say they have received countless messages of support from people touched by Autumn’s story as both the refuge and the public are now looking for the right home where the seven-year-old spend enjoy her final days.

Until that heartwarming day comes, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is making things as comfortable as possible for Autumn; posting video of her current home and new toys in Oakland, New Jersey.

Animal workers say Autumn needs an animal-free home because of her history as an outdoor pet.

If you are interested in helping give Autumn a pet-free foster home and the care she’ll need in her final weeks, RBARI is asking you to email dogkennel@rbari.org