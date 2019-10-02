NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and one is in critical condition following an early-morning fire in Newark.

Crews were called shortly before 6 a.m. to a house on Summer Avenue.

One man was killed, another man was critically hurt, and three other adults suffered minor injuries.

Two pets also died in the blaze.

Officials told CBS2 the critically injured victim jumped from a third floor terrace to the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

