



We’re in for some October heat as temperatures soar to about 90°. In addition to that, it will be a little sticky out there, so even if we come up short, it will certainly feel like 90°. Then, after temperatures spike, expect a few hit and miss showers and isolated thunderstorm late in the day.

Any leftover showers and storms will move south of the area this evening with an increasing chance of showers into the night. The warmth doesn’t stick around either as we’re expecting temperatures to drop into the 50s by daybreak.

Tomorrow we’re expecting periods of rain, breezy conditions, and temperatures stuck in the 50s much of the day. Some locations well north and west could even get stuck in the 40s if you can believe it. Talk about a total turnaround!

As for Friday, sunshine makes a comeback, but it will be a little gusty out there. Highs that day will remain on the cool side in the low 60s.