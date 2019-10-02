NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for several suspects wanted for a Bronx shooting they say resulted in the deadly incident that cost an NYPD officer his life.
Police are also increasing patrols at the Edenwald Houses after Officer Brian Mulkeen was killed there early Sunday morning.
Authorities say a shooting incident in that same area on Sept. 26 prompted the NYPD to send Mulkeen and an anti-crime team to the Edenwald Houses to search for suspects with guns.
Mulkeen was killed while trying to arrest an armed man who was found with a .32-caliber handgun. The 33-year-old was killed by friendly fire when other officers fired at the suspect, who was reportedly resisting arrest and reaching for a gun.
Police have released video of nine suspects wanted for that initial shooting.
Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.