Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of threatening fellow passengers on the subway.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of threatening fellow passengers on the subway.
The suspect was seen on video riding the C train around 12 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
Police said he brandished a box cutter, shouted racial slurs and threatened to cut other passengers on the train.
He got off at the Kingston-Throop Avenues station.
Police said they’re searching for a white man, approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a blue shirt with the words “SoHo Hvac” on the front, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.