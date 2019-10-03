



Police are looking for a man accused of robbing three women in the Bronx.

He allegedly threatened the women with a box cutter before taking off with their cash and valuables.

The most recent incident took place around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the Fordham Manor section.

Police said the suspect came up behind a 24-year-old woman as she entered her apartment building on Creston Avenue and demanded her belongings. He allegedly threatened the victim with the box cutter, dragged her outside and punched her in the face multiple times.

Surveillance video shows him running through a train station with her stolen backpack.

On Sept. 2, police said the suspect targeted another woman at an apartment building on Morris Avenue near East 196th Street.

Video shows him charging down the stairs at the 22-year-old victim, with the box cutter in his hand. She walks backwards down the stairs and throws her purse.

Police said the man took off with her belongings.

A similar incident was reported on August 26 a few blocks away on Reservoir Avenue.

In all three cases, women in their early 20s were targeted, and the suspect got away with a cellphone, laptop and about $400.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.