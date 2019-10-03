Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- It’s that time of year again, the leaves are starting to change colors and that means two things for New Yorkers; switch to pumpkin spice and get ready for Comic Con. The 14th annual NYC Comic Con comes to the Javits Center tonight and features a very special panel highlighting one of CBS‘ most highly-anticipated fall premieres; Evil.
Tonight’s panel will feature series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson in addition to the show’s co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King.
You can also catch a brand new episode of Evil tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information and visit NewYorkComicCon.com for more details on tonight’s panel.