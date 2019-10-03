Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The head of New York City’s Department of Veterans Affairs has stepped down.
Announcement Of Loree Sutton’s Retirement
James Hendon, former director of the NYU Veterans Lab and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, succeeds Sutton as commissioner.
Mayor de Blasio announced the retirement of Loree Sutton on Thursday morning at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
“Every job you took on, you did it with heart and joy and passion and a can-do attitude,” said de Blasio.
DVS was created in 2016 as a hub to connect service members and their families to all services and benefits available to them.
It’s the first city-level agency in the country devoted solely to veterans and their families.
