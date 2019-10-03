Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Avengers have assembled once again in the city, along with the Justice League, Jedi knights, zombie apocalypse survivors, anime and Disney princesses, robots galore and a legion of other costumed fans together for the New York Comic Con at the Javits Center.
The annual celebration of comic books, movies, collectibles and above all cosplay costumes runs from Thursday through Sunday this weekend, with an expected crowd of nearly 200,000 attendees.
This year’s prominent featured guests include Tom Hiddleston, who plays the trickster Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the same series.
The halls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.