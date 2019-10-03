



Those 90s yesterday were something else, but it’s back to reality this afternoon with fall-like temperatures back in place. In fact, we may not even escape the 50s, which is what we’d typically expect in late October and early November. On tap of that the rain and drizzle will persist, so be sure to keep that umbrella handy.

Rain and drizzle will linger into tonight with tapering expected overnight. Temperatures are expected to hold steady and may even rise a little into the overnight, but it will remain on the cool side.

Tomorrow morning will clear up nicely and make way for a mostly sunny day. It will be a little gusty, however, so hold on to those hats. Expect only slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

And after a rather chilly start to your Saturday, calmer winds and lots of sunshine will allow us to warm into the low 60s.