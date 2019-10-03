



— All eyes will be on “Big Maple” on Friday night in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday morning that James Paxton will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Minnesota Twins.

Veteran Masahiro Tanaka will get the ball in Game 2 on Saturday and Luis Severino will pitch Game 3 on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis, Boone said.

“It was a difficult decision. Frankly, I went back and forth on it daily, sometimes a few times over the course of a day,” Boone said of trying to decide how to order his staff. “Really what it came down to, the reason it was, is because I feel like all of those guys are in a good place. And I throw J.A. Happ in that mix, too. I feel like he’s throwing the ball as well as he has at any point in the season, so I felt like it was a good decision. Hopefully, we’ll maximize those guys as best we can.

“I feel like James is the guy to get us off on the right foot,” Boone added.

The second-year manager also said veteran left-hander CC Sabathia will not be on the ALDS roster, which was expected to be revealed by the end of the day Thursday or perhaps early Friday. Boone said Sabathia has a shoulder issue and received a cortisone shot, but it “wasn’t where it needs to be.”

Paxton (15-6, 3.82 ERA) was the Yankees’ best starter during the regular season, but had his struggles. In fact, through his first 18 starts he was just 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA, often looking lost in the first inning. However, he was arguably one of the top hurlers in the game over the final two months, going 10-0 with a 2.21 ERA in 11 starts.

Needless to say, it took the Canadian-born Paxton a while to settle in with the Yankees after coming over in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners.

“I’m excited. It’s really awesome. It’s an honor to pitch Game 1,” Paxton said.

The 30-year-old left-hander left his final start of the regular season, on Friday at Texas, with a nerve issue in his glute, but said Thursday he feels fine.

