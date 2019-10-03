NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held today for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday in the Bronx.
The 33-year-old was hit with friendly fire while struggling with an armed suspect in Edenwald.
The suspect, Anthony Williams, was also shot and killed on the scene.
“This is a tragic case of friendly fire, but make no mistake, we lost a life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said earlier this week.
Officer Mulkeen’s wake is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home in Monroe.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.