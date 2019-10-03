Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Postmates is becoming more than a food delivery app.
The company announced Wednesday it’s teaming up with Walgreens Boots Alliance to bring customers over-the-counter medications, groceries, toiletries and other products.
Need something in a New York minute? As of today, customers in NYC can order hundreds of over-the-counter medications, health and wellness, beauty and grocery products from @Walgreens via @Postmates.
🤳+🚴♂️+📦=❤️
— Walgreens News (@WalgreensNews) October 2, 2019
The service will be offered in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Postmates will start delivering items from the 174 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in the boroughs.