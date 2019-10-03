Commuter Alert14th Street Busway Changes Take Effect Today In Manhattan
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Postmates is becoming more than a food delivery app.

The company announced Wednesday it’s teaming up with Walgreens Boots Alliance to bring customers over-the-counter medications, groceries, toiletries and other products.

The service will be offered in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Postmates will start delivering items from the 174 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in the boroughs.

