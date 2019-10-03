NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a suspect accused of two different ATM robberies in Manhattan.
Police say the most recent incident captured on surveillance cameras shows the suspect shoving an 85-year-old man to the ground at a Chase Bank on York Avenue on Tuesday.
The suspect, believed to be wearing a wig, got away with about $2,600 in cash in the Upper East Side theft.
Investigators believe that same suspect tried to snatch a woman’s purse at another Chase Bank on Third Avenue back on Sept. 20.
That victim was able to hang on to her cash, but was injured in a struggle with the suspect.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.