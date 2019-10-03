MEXICO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It was a big day on the football field for a little boy with special needs.

Seven-year-old Brantley Watson loves football and is part of his local Pop Warner team.

During the game last weekend, Brantley had the game of his life.

Coaches in Mexico, New York teamed up to help him score his first touchdown.

The opposing coach made the call and allowed the seven-year-old to take a hand-off and run the ball all the way back to the end zone.

Players on and off the field cleared the way and cheered as Brantley made the run of his young life.

His mom was looking on as he ended up scoring for the first time ever.

“Happy. She watched me the whole time!” Watson said.

“It makes me cry every time I watch it,” the boy’s mother and watch him run into my arms and see how happy and excited he was,” Joelle LaRock said.

“You just don’t see that as much nowadays as you should.”

Brantley’s mom added it’s a moment she’ll never forget!