Commuter Alert14th Street Busway Changes Take Effect Today In Manhattan
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a teenage girl pulled a wig and scarf off a Jewish woman’s head last weekend in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Marcy and Myrtle avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

MORE: Rosh Hashanah Synagogue Vandalism Caught On Video In Williamsburg

The 22-year-old victim ran away but later went back to retrieve her belongings.

She was not hurt.

The woman told police the girl was laughing during the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply