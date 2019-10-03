Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a teenage girl pulled a wig and scarf off a Jewish woman’s head last weekend in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a teenage girl pulled a wig and scarf off a Jewish woman’s head last weekend in Brooklyn.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Marcy and Myrtle avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
MORE: Rosh Hashanah Synagogue Vandalism Caught On Video In Williamsburg
The 22-year-old victim ran away but later went back to retrieve her belongings.
She was not hurt.
The woman told police the girl was laughing during the incident.