



Vaping-related illnesses have just surpassed 1,000 cases nationwide. New Jersey is taking another step to stop the crisis.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced recommendations for the state’s vaping task force to better protect children, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Students from across the Garden State have started the incorruptible us movement, teens against vaping, which has become frighteningly popular.

“Outrage from beginning in bathroom to now in lunches and in the middle of class,” high school junior Madison Hoover said.

Other students told Baker some of their classmate are addicted to vaping.

Web Extra: Gov. Murphy Announces Electronic Smoking Device Task Force:

The governor is pitching in, too. His new task force recommends the Legislature ban the sale of flavored electronic smoking devices, including menthol; increase penalties for selling to minors, restrict online sales, and more.

“Hoodies being sold with vaping mouthpieces built directly into the sweatshirt’s drawstrings, and backpacks with hidden, sewn-in vape systems. In short, products aimed specifically to young people to vape at school. The task force is recommending that we expressly prohibit the advertising and sales of these and other items meant to hide vaping products,” Murphy said.

New Jersey’s acting health commissioner, Judith Persichilli, said 32 lung illnesses associated with e-cigarettes are being investigated. Of those, 14 have been confirmed, including one woman who lost her life.

Use among high school and even middle schoolers is up. State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said law enforcement is also monitoring the black market for illegal vaping products.

“It’s vital that we do not allow this to become the next epidemic,” Grewal said.

The teens Baker spoke with take their role seriously and hope to shift the social scene away from vaping by educating their classmates on the dangers of nicotine and other chemicals, and scaring them straight.