NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a little boy’s pizza money in Queens.

The woman allegedly snatched a $20 bill from the 9-year-old boy’s hands inside Natalie’s Pizzeria on Parsons Boulevard.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a little boy’s pizza money in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the woman grab the money and run away. The boy can be seen chasing after her.

He was not hurt.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

