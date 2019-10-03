Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a little boy’s pizza money in Queens.
The woman allegedly snatched a $20 bill from the 9-year-old boy’s hands inside Natalie’s Pizzeria on Parsons Boulevard.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday.
Surveillance video shows the woman grab the money and run away. The boy can be seen chasing after her.
He was not hurt.
Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.