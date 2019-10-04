



Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing customers at Chase bank ATMs on the Upper East Side.

The latest incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at an ATM on York Avenue near East 79th Street.

Police said an 85-year-old man was withdrawing money when the suspect snuck up behind him and snatched it.

Surveillance video shows the suspect – believed to be wearing a wig – grab the elderly man’s money right out of the machine. The victim struggles to hold onto the cash as the suspect shoves him to the floor.

Police said the robber got away with $2,600, and the victim cut his hand.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have been responsible for an attempted robbery at a bank on Third Avenue near East 90th Street on Sept. 20.

Police said the suspect tried to steal a 49-year-old woman’s purse, dragging her in the process.

The victim put up a fight and was able to hold onto her belongings. She suffered cuts on her hands and knees in the struggle.

Police are trying to track down the suspect, whose gender is not clear.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.