



The first city official has lost their job over the continuing problems plaguing the New York City’s school buses and frustrating many parents.

The Department of Education says it fired Alexandria Robinson, the top city executive in charge of public school buses used by 150,000 students every day.

This comes after the bungled roll-out of a new GPS system at the start of this school year. The system was supposed to allow parents to track their children’s rides.

MORE: Parents Fuming, Say NYC Failed To Deliver On Promise Of GPS Tracking Of School Buses

Parents continue to report that app fails to work.

There’s also been growing complaints about school bus safety and service – as children keep arriving hours late at times and are even dropped off at the wrong locations.

One five-year-old special needs student was dropped off at the wrong school. His school reportedly did not check to see if he had been on the bus and simply marked the boy as absent.

The DOE says it’s now looking for a new candidate to head the Office of Pupil Transportation.