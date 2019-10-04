CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a bizarre crime on Long Island.

A Coram resident found a stranger asleep in their bathroom.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 inside a condo on Willow Drive.

Suffolk County police are investigating a bizarre crime in Coram. (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

Police shared of photo of the suspect holding a green helmet and wrapped in shower curtain.

He allegedly took off before officers arrived.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

