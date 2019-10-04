Comments
CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a bizarre crime on Long Island.
A Coram resident found a stranger asleep in their bathroom.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 inside a condo on Willow Drive.
Police shared of photo of the suspect holding a green helmet and wrapped in shower curtain.
He allegedly took off before officers arrived.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.