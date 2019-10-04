New York (CBS New York)- What a difference two weeks makes.

Two weeks ago, the New York Giants were 0-2 staring at another potentially long season and making the move to start rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. The Minnesota Vikings meanwhile, were 1-1 but had blown out the Falcons and suffered a tight loss to the Packers and were still seen as NFC contenders.

Now, heading into the team’s Week 4 matchups, the narrative has flipped a bit. The Giants have won back-to-back games with Jones under center while the Vikings blew out the Raiders before being stymied by the Bears. Normally, that wouldn’t be much cause for concern for Minnesota as the Bears defense does that to a lot of people. However, the Vikings are now 0-2 in NFC North play and 1-2 in the NFC. They are currently 4th in the North division. If they don’t begin to pick up wins against NFC foes soon, they could find themselves in a tough position tie-breaker wise.

The Giants on the other hand, but virtue of wins over the Buccaneers and Redskins, are 2-1 in the NFC and just one game back of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East division. Now, clearly, with 12 weeks left in the season there is a lot that can still happen for both teams. This game is by no means a must-win for playoff hopes. But, it would help quiet concerns for the Vikings while it would serve as the first big signature win for Jones against a top-flight defense.

CBS 3 Philadelphia sports anchor Don Bell sees the matchup as an interesting one particularly due to the stellar play of Jones and the struggles of the Vikings offense. But, in the end, Bell sees this game as a win for the Vikings because of what Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer can scheme up defensively.

“I like the Vikings to go on the road and get a win here especially because their head coach is a G,” said Bell. “He is really good at drawing up some defensive stuff. I think Daniel Jones is going to be in for it at the Meadowlands.”

The Vikings defense grades out as one of the top units in the league and is by far the best one Jones has faced to this point. On the other side, the Giants defense, while solid last week against the Redskins, has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard. It could be just the panacea a Minnesota offense suffering from a case of Bears flu needs.

The Giants host the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.