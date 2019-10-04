GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a possible attempted luring on Long Island.
A 14-year-old girl said she was walking home from school around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by a vehicle on Baker Hill Road near Chadwick Road in Great Neck.
Police said an elderly female passenger opened her door and repeatedly tried to entice the teen into the car, offering her a ride.
When the victim took out her cellphone to make a call, the vehicle drove off.
The girl then ran home to her father, who called police.
Investigators said they’re searching for a white, four-door newer model car. They also released a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.