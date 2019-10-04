



A brand new public library in Queens that cost more than $40 million to build is already being criticized for a major design flaw.

The Hunters Point Library opened just two weeks ago after construction lasted nearly a decade.

The building has an elevator that stops on all floors, but the fiction section is only reachable by stairs and is split into three levels – making it inaccessible for people in wheelchairs.

The walk will also be challenging for mothers with strollers and many seniors.

“Why deny access to anyone? I believe they should have access to everyone, I’m a disabled person, so there might be a time when I’m not able to walk up the stairs,” New Yorker Male Aquino told CBS2.

In a statement, the library said it will be moving the fiction books to another location – saying its goal is to “provide access and opportunity to all.”

It’s unknown what will happen to the section that cannot be accessed by disabled.

Architect Steven Holl was in charge of designing a library in the digital age.